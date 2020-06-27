Over 9% of Russians Took Part in 1st Day of Vote on Constitutional Amendments

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th June, 2020) About 10 million Russian citizens, or 9.2 percent of all registered voters, cast their ballots on the first day of the all-Russian vote on constitutional amendments, the head of the country's Central Election Commission, Ella Pamfilova, said on Friday.

According to the official, as many as 10 million citizens voted in person and remotely throughout Thursday.

"It was indeed unexpected, as we scolded ourselves for possibly not providing enough information that the vote began on [June] 25.

But here is a real reflection of the situation," Pamfilova told reporters.

Polling stations across Russia began receiving voters on Thursday morning and will remain open until July 1. Also, nearly 1.2 million voters in Moscow and Nizhny Novgorod have registered to take part in the online voting pilot program, held from Thursday through next Tuesday.

Announced in January by President Vladimir Putin, the voting date was initially set for April 22 but was scrapped due to the coronavirus outbreak.