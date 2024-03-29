Open Menu

Over 9 Pct Of Mongolia's Livestock Die In Cold Winter

Sumaira FH Published March 29, 2024 | 12:50 PM

Over 9 pct of Mongolia's livestock die in cold winter

ULAN BATOR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2024) -- At least 5.9 million or 9.2 percent of Mongolia's livestock have died in this winter's freezing weather, said the country's State Emergency Commission on Friday.

Out of the country's 21 provinces, eastern Sukhbaatar has been the most affected, with a loss of 1.4 million or 38.6 percent of its total livestock population, said the commission.

As Mongolia sees much more snow than usual this winter, over 80 percent of its territory has been blanketed with snow up to 100 cm thick, according to the country's weather monitoring agency.

Mongolia, one of the last surviving nomadic countries in the world, has elevated its disaster preparedness to high alert due to the harsh winter and big livestock loss.

The promotion of livestock husbandry is seen as the most viable way to diversify the landlocked country's mining-dependent economy.

Related Topics

Weather World Snow Died Alert Mongolia Million

Recent Stories

Applications Open for 6th Cycle of Start-up Incuba ..

Applications Open for 6th Cycle of Start-up Incubation under the National Expans ..

33 minutes ago
 Join vivo's "Light it Up" Social Media Contest in ..

Join vivo's "Light it Up" Social Media Contest in Ramadan to Win vivo V30 5G

38 minutes ago
 Pakistan v New Zealand T20I series: Tickets to go ..

Pakistan v New Zealand T20I series: Tickets to go on sale from today

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 March 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 March 2024

4 hours ago
 Journalists call for global action to end Gaza’s ..

Journalists call for global action to end Gaza’s humanitarian crisis

13 hours ago
CM for generating opportunities to bring direct i ..

CM for generating opportunities to bring direct int'l investment

13 hours ago
 Pakistan retains position in FTSE secondary emergi ..

Pakistan retains position in FTSE secondary emerging market

13 hours ago
 High Commissioner of Malaysia hosts Iftar dinner r ..

High Commissioner of Malaysia hosts Iftar dinner reception

13 hours ago
 NEPRA announces 2nd quarterly adjustment in power ..

NEPRA announces 2nd quarterly adjustment in power bills with Rs 1.68 cut per uni ..

13 hours ago
 Hoopo Inc. Collaborates with SAU to Install Solar- ..

Hoopo Inc. Collaborates with SAU to Install Solar-Powered RO Plant

13 hours ago
 04 killed in Spain as Storm Nelson looms

04 killed in Spain as Storm Nelson looms

13 hours ago

More Stories From World