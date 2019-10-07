Over 90 Activists Detained in Amsterdam for Blocking Busy Street in City Center - Police

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th October, 2019) The Amsterdam police said on Monday it detained more than 90 environmental activists from the Extinction Rebellion movement who blocked one of the city's busiest streets.

Earlier in the day, hundreds of protesters demanding more vigorous action to combat climate change gathered in front of the Rijksmuseum art gallery, despite the fact that the rally had not been authorized by the city hall, which invited the protesters to gather in a park area adjacent to the museum.

"More than 90 protesters have been detained in the vicinity of the Rijksmuseum," the police said on Twitter.

The Extinction Rebellion sociopolitical movement was founded in the United Kingdom in May 2018 to call for governmental action to tackle climate change, biodiversity loss and the risk of ecological collapse. On Monday, the movement starts its two-week protest, during which time people will flood the streets and gather around government agencies across 60 cities worldwide, including London, Paris, Berlin and Amsterdam.