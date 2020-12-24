UrduPoint.com
Over 90 Civilians Killed In Attacks In Ethiopia's Benishangul-Gumuz State - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Thu 24th December 2020 | 12:30 AM

Over 90 Civilians Killed in Attacks in Ethiopia's Benishangul-Gumuz State - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th December, 2020) More than 90 civilians were killed as a result of a series of attacks by militants in Ethiopia's western Benishangul-Gumuz regional state, the national Addis Standard news magazine reported on Wednesday, citing eyewitnesses.

According to the newspaper, the incidents took place late on Tuesday in Bekuji Kebelle, Bulen Wereda and Metekel Zone. The attackers reportedly targeted members of the Amhara community.

"More than 90 people were killed, houses torched and hundreds were displaced," one eyewitness was quoted as saying.

Another eyewitness told the magazine that local residents had repeatedly notified the security forces of the attacks but they arrived only after the militants had left.

