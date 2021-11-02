UrduPoint.com

Over 90 Countries Agree To Reduce Methane Emissions By 30% By 2030 - White House

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Tue 02nd November 2021 | 05:40 PM

Over 90 Countries Agree to Reduce Methane Emissions by 30% by 2030 - White House

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd November, 2021) Over 90 countries have agreed to the initiative proposed by the US and the EU to reduce methane emissions by 30% by 2030, a senior US administration official said on Tuesday.

"This (the U.S.- and EU-led methane Global Methane Pledge) is the pledge to collectively reduce global methane emissions by 30 percent by the end of the decade, by 2030. And as many of you may know, methane is one of the most potent greenhouse gases. This is the single-best strategy to defeat the climate crisis that we have in the near term," the official said, as quoted by the White House website.

The official went on to say that while 70 countries have officially signed on so far, more than 90 countries representing a large chunk of the global economy, are part of the deal.

"I can tell you here today, while we announced 70 and growing today, at this time today ” so where are we at?... That number is now over 90 countries, two thirds of the global economy, and half of the top 30 major methane emitters," the official was quoted as saying.

The initiative is expected to be officially announced by US President Joe Biden at the 26th session of the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP26) later on Tuesday.

Methane's ability to trap heat, dozens of times more potent than carbon dioxide, makes it the second biggest contributor to climate change. Methane usually makes its way into the atmosphere out of landfills, oil and gas drilling platforms, and farms.

Related Topics

United Nations White House Oil May Gas Top

Recent Stories

UAE Flag Day celebrates 5 decades of achievements, ..

UAE Flag Day celebrates 5 decades of achievements, 50 more years of leadership: ..

12 minutes ago
 PR Karachi division maintains over 81 pc punctuali ..

PR Karachi division maintains over 81 pc punctuality of timings; NA body told

6 minutes ago
 Biden Vows to Spend $9Bln Through 2030 to Reverse ..

Biden Vows to Spend $9Bln Through 2030 to Reverse Global Deforestation

6 minutes ago
 Govt must consider linking Faisalabad with ML-1: F ..

Govt must consider linking Faisalabad with ML-1: FCCI

7 minutes ago
 Misfiring India not reaching for calculators in wi ..

Misfiring India not reaching for calculators in win-or-bust clash

7 minutes ago
 Suicide bomber, gunmen behind Kabul hospital attac ..

Suicide bomber, gunmen behind Kabul hospital attack: Taliban

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.