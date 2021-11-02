Over 90 Countries Agree to Reduce Methane Emissions by 30% by 2030 - White House

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd November, 2021) Over 90 countries have agreed to the initiative proposed by the US and the EU to reduce methane emissions by 30% by 2030, a senior US administration official said on Tuesday.

"This (the U.S.- and EU-led methane Global Methane Pledge) is the pledge to collectively reduce global methane emissions by 30 percent by the end of the decade, by 2030. And as many of you may know, methane is one of the most potent greenhouse gases. This is the single-best strategy to defeat the climate crisis that we have in the near term," the official said, as quoted by the White House website.

The official went on to say that while 70 countries have officially signed on so far, more than 90 countries representing a large chunk of the global economy, are part of the deal.

"I can tell you here today, while we announced 70 and growing today, at this time today ” so where are we at?... That number is now over 90 countries, two thirds of the global economy, and half of the top 30 major methane emitters," the official was quoted as saying.

The initiative is expected to be officially announced by US President Joe Biden at the 26th session of the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP26) later on Tuesday.

Methane's ability to trap heat, dozens of times more potent than carbon dioxide, makes it the second biggest contributor to climate change. Methane usually makes its way into the atmosphere out of landfills, oil and gas drilling platforms, and farms.