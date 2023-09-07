Open Menu

Over 90 Countries Confirm Participation In Third Belt And Road Forum In Beijing

Umer Jamshaid Published September 07, 2023 | 06:37 PM

Over 90 countries confirm participation in third Belt and Road Forum in Beijing

The Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Thursday said that the representative from more than 90 countries have confirmed their participation in the third Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation in Beijing scheduled to be held this October

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2023 ) :The Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Thursday said that the representative from more than 90 countries have confirmed their participation in the third Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation in Beijing scheduled to be held this October.

"As of today, representatives from more than 90 countries have confirmed that they will attend the Forum," Mao Ning said during her regular briefing held here.

"Among them are official representatives such as leaders and ministers of Belt and Road partner countries, as well as people representing the business community, think tanks and civil societies who have actively supported and participated in Belt and Road cooperation," she added.

Mao Ning informed that many heads and representatives from international organizations have also confirmed their attendance, adding, "We believe more cooperation partners will do so in the coming days.

" She said that today marks the 10th anniversary of the initiative of the Silk Road Economic Belt. China will host the third Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation in Beijing this October.

This will be the culmination of events marking the 10th anniversary of the Belt and Road Initiative and an important platform that brings together parties for discussions on high-quality Belt and Road cooperation, she added.

The second Belt and Road Forum was held in Beijing from April 25 to 27, drawing over 6,000 participants from more than 150 countries and 92 international organizations

Related Topics

Business China Road Mao Beijing April October From Silk Road

Recent Stories

British digital logistics company Zencargo launche ..

British digital logistics company Zencargo launches operations in UAE

4 minutes ago
 SDA BoG approves allotment of plots to UoS employe ..

SDA BoG approves allotment of plots to UoS employees

11 minutes ago
 Minister for Excise & Taxation announces special c ..

Minister for Excise & Taxation announces special campaign against major tax evad ..

12 minutes ago
 274,994 doctors registered with PMDC

274,994 doctors registered with PMDC

12 minutes ago
 Dr Jamal urges religious scholars to play role in ..

Dr Jamal urges religious scholars to play role in creating harmony among Muslims ..

12 minutes ago
 3 drug peddlers arrested

3 drug peddlers arrested

12 minutes ago
AJP Tour Asia Continental Jiu-jitsu Championship b ..

AJP Tour Asia Continental Jiu-jitsu Championship begins tomorrow in Dubai

19 minutes ago
 Pakistan to host Asian Open Taekwondo C'ship in No ..

Pakistan to host Asian Open Taekwondo C'ship in November

11 minutes ago
 "Ab Gaon Chamkenge" program underway in 91 union c ..

"Ab Gaon Chamkenge" program underway in 91 union councils of Bahawalpur

26 minutes ago
 Secretary transport chairs meeting, discusses smog ..

Secretary transport chairs meeting, discusses smog, other issues

11 minutes ago
 Foreign Exchange (Forex) Market Rate in Pakistan 0 ..

Foreign Exchange (Forex) Market Rate in Pakistan 07 September 2023

9 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi Businesswomen Council signs MoU with Jad ..

Abu Dhabi Businesswomen Council signs MoU with Jadwa Investment

34 minutes ago

More Stories From World