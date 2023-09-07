Over 90 countries confirm participation in third Belt and Road Forum in Beijing

The Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Thursday said that the representative from more than 90 countries have confirmed their participation in the third Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation in Beijing scheduled to be held this October

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2023 ) :The Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Thursday said that the representative from more than 90 countries have confirmed their participation in the third Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation in Beijing scheduled to be held this October.

"As of today, representatives from more than 90 countries have confirmed that they will attend the Forum," Mao Ning said during her regular briefing held here.

"Among them are official representatives such as leaders and ministers of Belt and Road partner countries, as well as people representing the business community, think tanks and civil societies who have actively supported and participated in Belt and Road cooperation," she added.

Mao Ning informed that many heads and representatives from international organizations have also confirmed their attendance, adding, "We believe more cooperation partners will do so in the coming days.

" She said that today marks the 10th anniversary of the initiative of the Silk Road Economic Belt. China will host the third Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation in Beijing this October.

This will be the culmination of events marking the 10th anniversary of the Belt and Road Initiative and an important platform that brings together parties for discussions on high-quality Belt and Road cooperation, she added.

The second Belt and Road Forum was held in Beijing from April 25 to 27, drawing over 6,000 participants from more than 150 countries and 92 international organizations