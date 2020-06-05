Over 90 Healthcare Workers Deaths in UK Could Be Investigated- Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th June, 2020) The UK Health and Safety Executive (HSE) could investigate 91 reports concerning deaths to healthcare and social care workers, Sky news tv channel said on Friday, as the country continues to tackle the COVID-19 pandemic.

Twenty-six of those deaths have taken place in local authority social care settings, according to the broadcaster.

"We are committed to getting the most accurate picture possible of all deaths that should be reported to us and are in contact with NHS Trusts," an HSE spokesperson told Sky News.

Last year, the HSE investigated 147 workplace deaths in total.

The United Kingdom has confirmed a total of 283,311 coronavirus cases, with the death toll of 40,261.