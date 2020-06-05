UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Over 90 Healthcare Workers Deaths In UK Could Be Investigated- Reports

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Fri 05th June 2020 | 10:30 PM

Over 90 Healthcare Workers Deaths in UK Could Be Investigated- Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th June, 2020) The UK Health and Safety Executive (HSE) could investigate 91 reports concerning deaths to healthcare and social care workers, Sky news tv channel said on Friday, as the country continues to tackle the COVID-19 pandemic.

Twenty-six of those deaths have taken place in local authority social care settings, according to the broadcaster.

"We are committed to getting the most accurate picture possible of all deaths that should be reported to us and are in contact with NHS Trusts," an HSE spokesperson told Sky News.

Last year, the HSE investigated 147 workplace deaths in total.

The United Kingdom has confirmed a total of 283,311 coronavirus cases, with the death toll of 40,261.

Related Topics

UK United Kingdom TV All Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Pakistan Navy Observes World Environment Day

12 minutes ago

Further Extension in Mobile Device Blocking Deadli ..

18 minutes ago

Lunar eclipse in Pakistan tonight

2 hours ago

Warmest May on record, Siberia 10C hotter: EU

5 minutes ago

Preserving biodiversity, natural habitats importan ..

5 minutes ago

Court summons Shehbaz, Hamza for indictment in Ram ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.