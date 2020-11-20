Over 90 High-Income Countries Confirm Participation in COVAX Program - Von Der Leyen

More than 90 high-income countries have confirmed their participation in the COVAX program that aims to help low-income countries get access to vaccines, President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen said Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th November, 2020) More than 90 high-income countries have confirmed their participation in the COVAX program that aims to help low-income countries get access to vaccines, President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen said Friday.

"As of November 2, 94 high-income countries have confirmed their participation in COVAX and 92 low- and middle-income countries. The objective is to purchase 2 billion doses by the end of 2021 for the low- and middle-income countries," von der Leyen told a press conference.

The World Health Organization should play a leading role in preparing for a potential future pandemic, the president of the European Commission said.