Over 90% In Ethiopia's Tigray Need Emergency Food Aid: UN

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Tue 01st June 2021 | 03:11 PM

Over 90% in Ethiopia's Tigray need emergency food aid: UN

More than 90 percent of people in Ethiopia's troubled northern Tigray region need emergency food aid, the United Nations said Tuesday, as it appealed for $203 million to scale up its response

More than 90 percent of people in Ethiopia's troubled northern Tigray region need emergency food aid, the United Nations said Tuesday, as it appealed for $203 million to scale up its response.

"A total of 5.2 million people, equivalent to 91 percent of Tigray's population, need emergency food assistance due to the conflict," World Food Programme (WFP) spokesman Tomson Phiri told reporters in Geneva.

More Stories From World

