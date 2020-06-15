Over 90 Muslim Organizations Join Call to Reform US Police

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th June, 2020) More than 90 US Muslim organizations in a joint statement on Monday called for police reforms and an overhaul of the entire American criminal justice system if necessary.

"We recognize that discrimination pervades our entire justice system - from policing to trials to prisons to re-entry barriers for returning citizens," the statement, posted by the Muslim Advocates civil rights group, said. "If this deep-seated discrimination cannot be done away with through reform, then these systems will need to be abolished and reimagined entirely."

The groups also called for establishing a Federal standard requiring the use of force to be a last resort, prohibiting maneuvers like neck holds and chokeholds, ending federal programs that provide military equipment to law enforcement and prohibiting foreign military training for law enforcement.

The groups also called for an end to violent extremism programs and grants, ending the qualified immunity arrangements that prevent officers from facing legal consequences and redirecting police funding into community health, education, employment and housing programs.

Nationwide protests were originally sparked after George Floyd, a 46-year-old black, died in Minnesota on May 25 after a white police officer knelt on his neck for almost nine minutes. Over the weekend, Rayshard Brooks, a 27-year-old black man, died in a police shooting after scuffling with two officers in a restaurant parking lot in Atlanta.