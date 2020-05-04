Over 90 New Deaths From COVID-19 Reported in Mexico - Health Ministry

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th May, 2020) Mexico has registered 1,383 new coronavirus cases and 93 new deaths from COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, Mexican Deputy Health Minister Hugo Lopez-Gatell said.

Speaking at a Sunday press conference broadcast on Twitter, Lopez-Gatell said that the total number of coronavirus-related deaths in the country now stands at 2,154 with 191 suspected COVID-19 fatalities currently being verified.

Mexico now has a total of 23,471 confirmed coronavirus cases, including 6,933 active cases (people displaying COVID-19 symptoms). Over 350 active cases were confirmed in the past 24 hours.

On Saturday, Lopez-Gatell reported 1,349 new cases and 89 new fatalities, saying that 6,580 people in Mexico were in the process of being treated for COVID-19.

On Friday, Jose Luis Alomia, the director of epidemiology at Mexico's Ministry of Health, said that 1,515 new coronavirus cases had been confirmed in the country, bringing the total up to 20,739. The death toll increased by 113 to 1,972 on Friday.

Mexico City has the highest number of coronavirus cases in the country - over 1,890 registered in total, as of Sunday. The peak of the coronavirus epidemic in Mexico is expected on May 6. Restrictions will be in force in the country until May 30.