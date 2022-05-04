Over 90% of 90 Howitzers Pledged by US Already in Ukrainian Hands - Defense Official

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th May, 2022) More than 90% of the 90 howitzers that were pledged to Ukraine are actually in Ukrainian hands, a senior US Defense Department official said on Wednesday.

"I can tell you that more than 90% of the 90 howitzers that were pledged to Ukraine in the last two presidential drawdown authorities are actually in Ukrainian hands," the official said.