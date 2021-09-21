UrduPoint.com

Over 90% Of Africa's Population Yet To Receive First Dose Of COVID-19 Vaccine - UN Chief

Tue 21st September 2021 | 06:10 PM

Over 90% of Africa's Population Yet to Receive First Dose of COVID-19 Vaccine - UN Chief

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st September, 2021) More than 90% of the population in Africa have not received yet event the first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Tuesday.

"A surplus in some countries. Empty shelves in others.

A majority of the wealthier world vaccinated. Over 90 percent of Africans still waiting for their first dose," Guterres said during his address at the 76th session of the UN General Assembly.

"This is a moral indictment of the state of our world. It is an obscenity," he added.

