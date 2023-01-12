BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th January, 2023) More than 90% of Brazilian nationals have condemned the storming of government buildings by former President Jair Bolsonaro's supporters on December 8 in the course of anti-government protests in the country's capital Brasilia, the G1 news portal reported on Wednesday, citing a pollster held by a Datafolha institute.

According to the report, 93% of Brazilians condemned "the terrorist attack" by Bolsonaro's supporters against government buildings. At the same time, only 3% of nationals supported anti-government protests, 2% claimed they were not interested in what happened, and 1% were undecided as to the answers to the questions they were asked.

Moreover, 46% of Brazilians said protesters must be arrested, the pollster showed.

A total of 1,214 respondents aged over 16 participated in the poll, with the margin of error not exceeding 3%.

Bolsonaro lost the presidential election in Brazil in October and left for the United States in late December. He did not participate in the inauguration of his successor Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva on January 1. Bolsonaro's supporters, rallying against the election results since their announcement, stepped up the protest last week and attempted to storm several government buildings on Sunday. Police regained control of the buildings by the evening and arrested over 400 people.