Over 90% Of Companies Fail To Properly Measure Carbon Footprint Worldwide - Report

10 minutes ago Thu 14th October 2021 | 08:51 PM

Only 9% of companies can measure their carbon footprint properly, although as many as 85% are concerned about reducing their emissions, according to the Boston Consulting Group (BCG) study

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th October, 2021) Only 9% of companies can measure their carbon footprint properly, although as many as 85% are concerned about reducing their emissions, according to the Boston Consulting Group (BCG) study.

"Eighty-five percent of organizations are concerned about reducing their greenhouse gas emissions. Measurement is the most significant roadblock, as only 9% of companies are able to quantify their total emissions comprehensively," BCG said in a statement.

The survey showed that 86% of respondents register and report their emissions manually via spreadsheets and only 22% of respondents have automated this process.

"New AI-supported tools can play a crucial role in taking companies to the next level of measurement and reporting and, ultimately, to significant reductions.

In fact, our experience shows us that AI can directly enable the reduction of companies' emissions by as much as 40% through identifying the best initiatives, tracking results, and optimizing company operations," Charlotte Degot, a managing director and partner at BCG who coauthored the survey, was quoted as saying.

The company studied responses from 1,290 organizations operating in nine major industries around the world. It surveyed employees who are fully or partially responsible for decision-making on measurement and reporting carbon footprint.

BCG is an international strategy consulting company established in 1963, with its branch offices located worldwide.

