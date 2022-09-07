Over 90% of Companies in Germany Consider Surging Energy Prices Big Problem - BDI

More than 90% of companies in Germany consider rising prices for energy and raw materials a big problem, the Federation of German Industries (BDI) reported on Wednesday, based on the survey conducted among its members

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th September, 2022) More than 90% of companies in Germany consider rising prices for energy and raw materials a big problem, the Federation of German Industries (BDI) reported on Wednesday, based on the survey conducted among its members.

More than 90% of companies consider the increase in energy and raw materials prices to be a serious (58%) or vital problem (34%), the organization said in a press release received by Sputnik, adding that in February 2022, only 23% rated the problem as vital.

For more than 70% of companies, difficulties and delays with delivery have also become a serious (71%) and vital (6%) problem. Rising prices are forcing about 40% of companies to postpone investments in environmental and digital transformation, the organization said, adding that at the same time, in the medium term, 28% of companies plan to change the fuel source to be less dependent on gas, but more than a third of respondents (37%) currently remain dependent on natural gas.

Almost every 10th company has stopped or suspended production in Germany, the organization said. Almost every fourth company is considering or is already in the process of moving its shares/parts of production and job places abroad.

Since 2021, energy prices in Europe have been surging as part of a global trend. After the beginning of Russia's military operation in Ukraine in February 2022 and the adoption of several packages of sanctions against Moscow by the West, fuel prices have accelerated the growth, pushing many European governments to resort to contingency measures.