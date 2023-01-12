UrduPoint.com

Over 90% Of Europeans Consider Rising Cost Of Living 'Most Pressing Worry' - Survey

Faizan Hashmi Published January 12, 2023 | 03:20 PM

Over 90% of Europeans Consider Rising Cost of Living 'Most Pressing Worry' - Survey

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th January, 2023) Seven out of ten EU citizens, or 93%, consider the rising cost of living the "most pressing worry," while in Greece this concern is shared by 100% of the public, a fresh Eurobarometer survey showed on Thursday.

"The rising cost of living is the most pressing worry for 93% of Europeans," the pollster said, adding that "in every EU Member State, more than seven in ten respondents are worried about the rising cost of living, with peak results in Greece (100%), Cyprus (99%), Italy and Portugal (both 98%)."

As many as 82% of respondents fear poverty and social exclusion, while both climate change and the potential spread of the Ukrainian conflict remain leading worries for 81%.

At the same time, interviewees expressed high levels of support for the European Union and expect the bloc to continue working on solutions to mitigate the effects of the crises.

The face-to-face survey was carried out by the Kantar data analytics company for the European Parliament between October 12 and November 7 of last year with 26,431 respondents in all 27 EU member states.

Related Topics

Parliament European Union Company Same Italy Portugal Cyprus Greece October November All (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

PCB announces increase in pensions of former Test ..

PCB announces increase in pensions of former Test cricketers

16 minutes ago
 President emphasizes to reduce political temperatu ..

President emphasizes to reduce political temperature for economic improvement

40 minutes ago
 LHC disposes of Punjab CM's plea against de-notifi ..

LHC disposes of Punjab CM's plea against de-notification orders

58 minutes ago
 DP World and Maersk enter long-term partnership at ..

DP World and Maersk enter long-term partnership at Jebel Ali

1 hour ago
 The General Directorate of Residency and Foreigner ..

The General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs in Dubai (GDRFA) lau ..

1 hour ago
 Sarwar claims former Army General Bajwa helped Imr ..

Sarwar claims former Army General Bajwa helped Imran Khan make govt

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.