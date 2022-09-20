UrduPoint.com

Over 90% Of People In DPR, LPR Support Republics Joining Russia - Poll

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 20, 2022 | 08:23 PM

Accession of the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) to Russia is supported by 94% of the republic's citizens, with 93% of people, who live in the Luhansk People's Republic, supporting their republic joining Russia, according to a poll, conducted by the Crimean Republican Institute of Political and Social Studies

In addition, 87% of respondents in the Zaporizhzhia Region and 80% of residents of the Kherson Region said they would approve the regions' accession to Russia.

Most of respondents were also willing to participate in referendums, with 86% of people in DPR and 87% of LPR's residents willing to cast their ballot.

The poll was conducted September 13-14 with 993 adults in the DPR, LPR and Zaporizhzhia Region each and 1,000 more in the Kherson region.

Earlier in the day, the heads of the DPR and LPR, Denis Pushilin and Leonid Pasechnik, as well as the head of the Zaporizhzhia regional administration, Yevgeny Balitsky, and the head of the Kherson Region, Vladimir Saldo, said that referendums on their regions' joining Russia would take place from September 23-27.

