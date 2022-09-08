UrduPoint.com

Over 90% Of Russian Citizens Consider Themselves Patriots - Research Center

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 08, 2022 | 01:40 PM

VLADIVOSTOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th September, 2022) A consolidation process can be seen in the Russian society due to the special military operation in Ukraine and unprecedented sanctions pressure from the West, with 92% of citizens now calling themselves patriots, a senior official of the Russian Public Opinion Research Center (VCIOM) said on Thursday.

"At present, 92% of Russians call themselves patriots. And believe me, over the past year, the percentage of such people has grown significantly, even among young people ” this suggests that despite the fact that the situation is not simple and there is a certain lack of understanding of the goals and tasks of politicians in certain parts of the society, people believe that they need to unite around something ” patriotism," VCIOM Foundation General Director Konstantin Abramov said on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF).

The society was consolidated due to the special military operation and sanctions, the official noted, adding that it was important to understand the changes in the public sentiment amid the changing geopolitical situation.

The 7th EEF is held from September 5-8 in Vladivostok, on the Far Eastern Federal University campus. The Sputnik news agency is an information partner of the forum.

