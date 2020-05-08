Over 90% of Russians Believe Victory Day Holiday for Everyone - Poll

(@FahadShabbir)

An overwhelming majority of Russians 93 percent believe that Victory Day, which commemorates the victory over Nazi Germany in World War II, is a holiday for all citizens of the country and not just for veterans, a poll by the Russian Public Opinion Research Center (VTsIOM) showed on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th May, 2020) An overwhelming majority of Russians 93 percent believe that Victory Day, which commemorates the victory over Nazi Germany in World War II, is a holiday for all citizens of the country and not just for veterans, a poll by the Russian Public Opinion Research Center (VTsIOM) showed on Friday.

Russia celebrates Victory Day on May 9 and holds various festive events on that day. Particularly, large-scale military parades are held across the country. Moreover, Russians hold the Immortal Regiment rally, honoring war victims by carrying flowers and portraits of their relatives who fought. This year, celebrations were postponed over the coronavirus pandemic, but the Immortal Regiment campaign will be held online.

"Victory Day is a holiday for all Russians. The absolute majority of our fellow citizens think so (93 percent). Only 6 percent believe that this is a holiday only for veterans," VTsIOM said in a statement.

The pollster also asked Russians how they believe Victory Day should be celebrated amid the social distancing measures in force in Russia due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The survey found that according to 94 percent of respondents, it is necessary to hold a minute of silence and broadcast it on the main television and radio channels.

"Also, volunteers and social workers should personally congratulate veterans by telephone (according to 84 percent). According to 82 percent of Russians, the Immortal Regiment rally must be carried out and photos of war veterans and their relatives with the rally's symbols should be shown on media screens, various online platforms and on the Immortal Regiment of Russia portal," the statement added.

In addition, 79 percent suggested that schoolchildren and university students should carry out a campaign to congratulate veterans, and 78 percent said that a collective video call between veterans and their friends from across the country should be organized.

"Three-quarters of Russians (75 percent) supported holding Dream of Winner's rally on May 9, which aims at realizing the intangible cherished desires of veterans," the statement read.

Meanwhile, 69 percent supported a campaign to turn flashlights on in windows at a specific time in memory of the victims. The campaign will take place for the first time this year.

The survey was conducted on Sunday and Monday via phone interviews with a random sample of 1,600 Russians over the age of 18.