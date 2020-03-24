(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The vast majority of UK citizens 93 percent support the government's new measures to combat the coronavirus pandemic in the country, a poll conducted by YouGov showed on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th March, 2020) The vast majority of UK citizens 93 percent support the government's new measures to combat the coronavirus pandemic in the country, a poll conducted by YouGov showed on Tuesday.

Late on Monday, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced stricter measures to curb the spread of the virus and told the British to "stay at home" for the next three weeks to relieve the pressure on the healthcare system amid the coronavirus outbreak. These measures do not concern only those who cannot work from home, and people can go out only for shopping for basic necessities, exercising, or seeking or giving medical care. Police will be allowed to enforce the restrictions, "including through fines and dispersing gatherings."

According to the findings of the pollster's snap survey, conducted overnight, among those who back the government, 76 percent of respondents, mainly women and older nationals, said that they "strongly support" these measures.

In addition, two thirds of respondents 66 percent believe that it will be easy to follow the new rules for the next three weeks, while 42 percent said it would be "fairly easy," and only 24 percent said it would be "very easy." However, 29 percent of UK citizens do not share the majority's optimism and think it will be hard to implement these measures.

Answering a question on whether new police powers will be enough to ensure the implementation and full compliance with the measures, respondents were divided, with 39 percent agreeing they were sufficient and the same number of citizens said they were not.