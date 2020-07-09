Over 90% of US Adults See Racism, Police Violence as Problems - Poll

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th July, 2020) More than 90 percent of Americans believe that racism and police brutality are ongoing problems in the United States, a Guardian/Opinium Research poll revealed on Wednesday.

Of the 91% US adults who agree racism is a problem in the United, according to the survey, 72% deem it is a serious one.

Similarly, the poll showed, around 89% think police violence is a problem and 65% consider it serious.

The newspaper said that the results of the poll suggested that President Donald Trump was increasingly out of touch with a bipartisan mood across the US political spectrum.

Older Americans shared in this consensus with younger ones, the poll found. It said 80 percent of younger US citizens believed racism was still a serious problem while 68 percent of 35-to 54-year-olds and 69 percent of those over 55 agreed with them.