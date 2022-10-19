UrduPoint.com

Over 90% Of US Voters Concerned About Economy, Inflation Weeks Ahead Of Midterms - Poll

Faizan Hashmi Published October 19, 2022 | 06:50 PM

Over 90% of US Voters Concerned About Economy, Inflation Weeks Ahead of Midterms - Poll

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th October, 2022) More than 90% of US voters express concerns over the state of the economy and rising inflation as the Election Day draws near, a Politico/Morning Consult poll showed on Wednesday.

Of those polled, 71% said they were "very concerned" about inflation, 5 percentage points up since August.

Forty-two percent said that issues like jobs, taxes and unemployment are their top priority when choosing whom they want to vote for in November.

Seventy percent said that the country is going the wrong way. In this situation, Republicans see their support increase to 44%, while Democrats lose 1 percentage point to 45%, the poll said.

US President Joe Biden's rating remains historically low, with 54% of respondents disapproving of his job and 44% approving of it.

The poll was conducted from October 14-16 among 2,005 registered voters. The margin of error is plus-or-minus 2 percentage points.

