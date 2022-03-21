Over 90 People Injured in Train Collision in Tunis - Reports

At least 95 people sustained injuries when two trains collided in the Tunisian capital on Monday, media reported

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st March, 2022) At least 95 people sustained injuries when two trains collided in the Tunisian capital on Monday, media reported.

According to Tunisian media outlet Webdo, the incident occurred in the city's southern district of Jebel Jelloud.

Up to 72 people were reportedly hurt when the collision occurred, while 23 others sustained injuries on arrival at the train station.

No fatalities have been recorded after the collision, and all the injured were hospitalized, the report read.