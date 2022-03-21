UrduPoint.com

Over 90 People Injured In Train Collision In Tunis - Reports

Faizan Hashmi Published March 21, 2022 | 08:19 PM

Over 90 People Injured in Train Collision in Tunis - Reports

At least 95 people sustained injuries when two trains collided in the Tunisian capital on Monday, media reported

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st March, 2022) At least 95 people sustained injuries when two trains collided in the Tunisian capital on Monday, media reported.

According to Tunisian media outlet Webdo, the incident occurred in the city's southern district of Jebel Jelloud.

Up to 72 people were reportedly hurt when the collision occurred, while 23 others sustained injuries on arrival at the train station.

No fatalities have been recorded after the collision, and all the injured were hospitalized, the report read.

Related Topics

Injured Media All

Recent Stories

Russian Foreign Ministry Summons US Ambassador Ove ..

Russian Foreign Ministry Summons US Ambassador Over Biden's Statement About Puti ..

6 minutes ago
 Two died in road accidents

Two died in road accidents

6 minutes ago
 Sindh Agriculture University delegation represents ..

Sindh Agriculture University delegation represents Pakistan in 7th international ..

6 minutes ago
 Under 15 football trials starts

Under 15 football trials starts

6 minutes ago
 Priyantha Kumara case trial to be completed by Apr ..

Priyantha Kumara case trial to be completed by April end: Secretary Prosecution

38 minutes ago
 US Imposes Sanctions on Sudan's Central Reserve Po ..

US Imposes Sanctions on Sudan's Central Reserve Police - Treasury

38 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>