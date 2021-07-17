UrduPoint.com
Over 90 People Killed, 618 Injured In Floods In Germany's Ahrweiler District - Police

Sat 17th July 2021 | 10:30 AM

Over 90 People Killed, 618 Injured in Floods in Germany's Ahrweiler District - Police

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th July, 2021) More than 90 people were killed and 618 others were injured in the Ahrweiler district in Germany's southwestern state of Rhineland-Palatinate as a result of floods, Koblenz police said on Saturday.

"As of Saturday, at 5:00 a.m. [03:00 GMT], more than 90 people have died. We should be wary of an increase in the death toll. The police presidium received information about 618 injured. Here, the numbers can also grow," the city police said in a statement.

In most parts of the district, there is still no electricity or telephone communications.

Due to bad weather, roads remain closed and people are cautioned against traveling to the region. Police continue to heavily patrol the disaster areas.

Heavy rains and major floods have been ravaging western Europe over this week. The bad weather also severely damaged buildings and other infrastructure in the affected areas.

The downpour was brought to Germany by the Bernd cyclone on Monday. The latest reported toll of casualties stated over 100 people killed and dozens of others missing. Emergency services, as well as the forces of the Bundeswehr, are involved in the rescue work.

