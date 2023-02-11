Over 90 Serious Tremors Recorded in Central Turkey Over Last 3 Days - Seismologists

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th February, 2023) More than 90 serious tremors have been recorded in central Turkey over the last three days, and the number continues to rise, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said on Friday.

The seismologists reported that at 20:00 local time (17:00 GMT), another magnitude 5.

0 earthquake took place 22 kilometers southwest of Goksun in Kahramanmaras Province, the epicenter of the devastating 7.8-earthquake that occurred on Monday morning.

"This is the 94th felt #earthquake in Central Turkey in the last 73 hours," the EMSC tweeted.

On Monday, parts of Turkey and Syria were hit by a series of earthquakes and aftershocks that killed over 20,000 people, including more than 19,000 in Turkey, and knocked down thousands of homes. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said it was the most powerful quake since 1939.