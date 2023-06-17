UrduPoint.com

Over 900 Agreements Worth $46Bln Inked At Russia's SPIEF 2023 - Organizing Committee

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 17, 2023 | 03:10 PM

ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th June, 2023) More than 900 agreements worth 3.8 trillion rubles ($45.5 billion) have been signed at the 2023 edition of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF), Russian presidential advisor and SPIEF executive secretary Anton Kobyakov said on Saturday.

The 26th SPIEF is taking place from June 14-17.

RIA Novosti, a part of the Rossiya Segodnya media group, is the official media partner and the host photo agency for the event.

"Over 900 agreements worth ... 3.86 trillion (rubles) were signed during the forum, including 43 agreements with representatives of foreign companies, including firms from Italy and Spain. (The calculations are based on) agreements, the ones that I am talking about now, which are not commercial secrets. Many representatives of so-called unfriendly countries have come under the guise of companies that are not their own," Kobyakov told a final press briefing.

