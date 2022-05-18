Over 900 Azov Militants From Azovstal Surrendered Since Monday - Russian Defense Ministry

Over 900 Ukrainian militants from the Azov neo-Nazi battalion (under criminal investigation in Russia), who had been blocked in the Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol for the past weeks, have surrendered since May 16, Russian defense ministry spokesman Maj. Gen. Igor Konashenkov said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th May, 2022) Over 900 Ukrainian militants from the Azov neo-Nazi battalion (under criminal investigation in Russia), who had been blocked in the Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol for the past weeks, have surrendered since May 16, Russian defense ministry spokesman Maj. Gen. Igor Konashenkov said on Wednesday.

"Militants of the nationalist Azov battalion and Ukrainian soldiers blocked at the Azovstal plant in Mariupol continued to surrender. Over the past day, 694 militants surrendered, including 29 injured," Konashenkov told reporters.

In total, since Monday, 959 militants have surrendered, including 80 injured, of which 51 who needed hospital treatment were delivered to a medical facility in Novoazovsk in the Donetsk People's Republic, he added.