Over 900 Bodies of Migrants Pulled Off Water Off Tunisia in 6 Months - Interior Minister

TUNIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th July, 2023) More than 900 bodies of illegal migrants trying to make it to the European Union in boats have been pulled off the sea off the coast of Tunisia in the last six months, Interior Minister Kamel Feki said Wednesday.

"Between January 1 and July 20, 901 bodies were recovered.

Twenty-six of them were Tunisians, 267 were foreigners and 608 were unidentified," Feki reported to lawmakers in a meeting when paying attention to the fight against illegal migration.

Hundreds of migrants from Sub-Saharan Africa try to make it to Italy through Tunisia and Libya, with dozens of them drowning.

Reports of migrants dying at sea have increased dramatically in recent months.