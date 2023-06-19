UrduPoint.com

Over 900 Civilians Killed, 4,700 Injured In Sudan In Two Months Of Conflict - UN

Sumaira FH Published June 19, 2023 | 11:12 PM

At least 958 civilians are known to have been killed and 4,700 injured between April 15 and June 12 as a result of the conflict in Sudan, with the actual figures likely being significantly higher, UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk said on Monday

"Aggressive tactics have resulted in the deaths of at least 958 civilians since the fighting began, and the injury of 4,746, as of 12 June. The actual figures are undoubtedly much higher," he said during the 53rd�session of UN Human Rights Council presenting his annual report on the situation in Sudan.

Turk said that over 2.1 million�Sudanese were forced to leave their homes, including over 500,000 who had to flee to neighboring countries.

�The UN official called for creating a humanitarian corridor between Chad and the city of El-Geneina in West Darfur to ensure safe exit of civilians from the conflict zone.

"Every day, children are bearing the harrowing consequences, with more than 13 million across the country in urgent need of lifesaving humanitarian support, including 5.6 million in Darfur. At least 620,000 are reported to be suffering from acute malnutrition. At the Mygoma Orphanage Center in Khartoum, 71 children reportedly died due to severe shortages of humanitarian and medical supplies," he said. �

Violent clashes between Sudan's regular armed forces and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces broke out in mid-April.

