ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th May, 2023) More than 900 people have been evacuated from the region of Emilia-Romagna in the north of Italy due to torrential rains, the Corriere della Sera newspaper reported on Tuesday.

In the city of Cesena, the Savio River has burst its banks, having caused flooding on the first floors of buildings. The office of the city's mayor has barred vehicles from crossing the local bridge. Citizens of the city have been urged to leave the first floors of buildings, the report said.

The Bologna authorities have suggested that government agencies and companies allow employees to work remotely on Wednesday when the highest level of weather danger will remain in the region, the newspaper reported.

The mayor of the city of Pesaro said the situation in the city was critical as the Genica artificial channel had spilled.

In the city of Modena, bridges over the Secchia River have been closed.

The most tense situation was in the cities on the Adriatic Sea coast. The mayor of the port town of Senigallia has urged citizens not to stay on the first floors of buildings. An ambulance department in the city of Riccione has been flooded but continued to operate in a few hours. Several people had sought help from rescuers after being trapped in cars under bridges.

In early May, two people died as a result of bad weather in Emilia-Romagna, and several hundred were evacuated due to the risk of landslides. Floods have also caused disruptions in rail traffic. The Emilia-Romagna authorities estimate the damage brought by the natural disaster at 1 billion Euros ($1.1 billion).