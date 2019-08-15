Over 900 Syrians Return Home From Abroad Over Past 24 Hours - Russian Military

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th August, 2019) Over 900 Syrian refugees have returned to their home country from Jordan and Lebanon over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for the Reception, Allocation and Accommodation of Refugees said on Thursday.

"Over the past day, 916 people returned to the Syrian Arab Republic from the territory of foreign states, namely 344 people, including 62 women and 105 children, from Lebanon via the Jaydet-Yabus and Talkalakh checkpoints, and 572 people, including 172 women and 292 children, from Jordan via the Nassib checkpoint," the center said in its daily bulletin.

According to the bulletin, the Syrian engineering units defused 18 explosive devices throughout Syria, clearing 2.3 hectares (5.6 acres) of the territory from mines, over the past 24 hours.

As the Syrian government has regained control over most of the country's territories that were seized by terrorists, it is now focused on creating favorable conditions for repatriating refugees. Moscow is assisting Damascus in this process, along with providing humanitarian aid to civilians and being a guarantor of the ceasefire.