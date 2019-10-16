UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Over 900 Syrians Return Home From Jordan, Lebanon Over Past 24 Hours - Russian Military

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Wed 16th October 2019 | 01:09 PM

Over 900 Syrians Return Home From Jordan, Lebanon Over Past 24 Hours - Russian Military

More than 900 Syrian refugees have returned to their home country from neighboring Jordan and Lebanon over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides and Refugee Migration Monitoring said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th October, 2019) More than 900 Syrian refugees have returned to their home country from neighboring Jordan and Lebanon over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides and Refugee Migration Monitoring said on Wednesday.

"Over the past day, in total 948 people returned to the Syrian Arab Republic from the territory of foreign states: 413 people (124 women and 210children) left Lebanon for Syria via the Jaydet-Yabus and Talkalakh CPs [checkpoints], and 535 people (161 women and 273 children) from Jordan via the Nassib CP," the center said in its daily bulletin.

The conflict in Syria produced over 5 million refugees and over 6 million internally displaced people. Over 13 million Syrians, nearly half of them children, require humanitarian assistance, according to the United Nations.

Related Topics

United Nations Syria Russia Lebanon Women From Refugee Million Arab

Recent Stories

JUI-F’s senator is non-citizen: Senior journalis ..

10 minutes ago

Control of PML-N may go to any other instead of Sh ..

13 minutes ago

Promotion of 113 ASI's, SI's from federal police a ..

2 minutes ago

PIAF welcomes govt plan to revive sick industrial ..

2 minutes ago

Rulers have declared them liars by backtracking fr ..

2 minutes ago

The Karachi Port Trust (KPT) shipping intelligence ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.