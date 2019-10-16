Over 900 Syrians Return Home From Jordan, Lebanon Over Past 24 Hours - Russian Military

(@imziishan)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th October, 2019) More than 900 Syrian refugees have returned to their home country from neighboring Jordan and Lebanon over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides and Refugee Migration Monitoring said on Wednesday.

"Over the past day, in total 948 people returned to the Syrian Arab Republic from the territory of foreign states: 413 people (124 women and 210children) left Lebanon for Syria via the Jaydet-Yabus and Talkalakh CPs [checkpoints], and 535 people (161 women and 273 children) from Jordan via the Nassib CP," the center said in its daily bulletin.

The conflict in Syria produced over 5 million refugees and over 6 million internally displaced people. Over 13 million Syrians, nearly half of them children, require humanitarian assistance, according to the United Nations.