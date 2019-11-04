UrduPoint.com
Over 900 Syrians Return Home From Jordan, Lebanon Over Past 24 Hours - Russian Military

More than 900 Syrian refugees have returned to their home country from neighboring Jordan and Lebanon over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides and Refugee Migration Monitoring said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th November, 2019) More than 900 Syrian refugees have returned to their home country from neighboring Jordan and Lebanon over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides and Refugee Migration Monitoring said on Monday.

"Over the past day, in total 951 people returned to the Syrian Arab Republic from the territory of foreign states: 213 people, including 64 women and 108 children, from Lebanon via the Jaydet-Yabus and Talkalakh checkpoints; and 728 people, including 218 women and 371 children, from Jordan via the Nassib checkpoint," the center said in its daily bulletin.

Since July 18, 2018, more than 456,000 refugees have returned to Syria from neighboring countries: over 145,700 from Lebanon and about 310,000 from Jordan.

According to the bulletin, the Russian military has carried out two humanitarian operations over the given period, distributing 1,000 food sets with a total weight of 4.9 tonnes among the residents of Latakia and Quneitra provinces.

Syrian engineering units have cleared of mines 2.8 hectares (6.9 acres) of land, destroying 39 explosive devices over the past 24 hours, the center said.

