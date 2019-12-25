UrduPoint.com
Over 900 Syrians Return Home From Jordan, Lebanon Over Past 24 Hours - Russian Military

Over 900 Syrian refugees have returned home from neighboring Jordan and Lebanon over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides and Refugee Migration Monitoring said in its daily bulletin on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th December, 2019) Over 900 Syrian refugees have returned home from neighboring Jordan and Lebanon over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides and Refugee Migration Monitoring said in its daily bulletin on Wednesday.

"Over the past day, in total 906 people returned to the Syrian Arab Republic from the territory of foreign states: 394 people (118 women and 201 children) came from Lebanon via the Jdeydet-Yabus and Talkalakh checkpoints, and 512 people (154 women and 261 children) from Jordan via the Nasib checkpoint," the bulletin said.

Additionally, the Syrian army engineering units have cleared 2.

2 hectares (5.4 acres) of territory and defused 37 explosive devices over the given period, the center added.

The Syrian civil war, ongoing since 2011, has brought about a toll of over 5.6 million refugees and over 6 million internally displaced people. As the government forces, led by President Bashar Assad, regained control over most of the country's territories, they strive to create favorable repatriation conditions for the refugees. Moscow assists Damascus in this process, including through providing humanitarian aid and being a guarantor of ceasefire.

