Over 900 Syrians Return Home From Jordan, Lebanon Over Past 24 Hours - Russian Military

More than 300 Syrian refugees have returned home from Lebanon and over 600 from Jordan in the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides and Refugee Migration Monitoring said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th January, 2020) More than 300 Syrian refugees have returned home from Lebanon and over 600 from Jordan in the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides and Refugee Migration Monitoring said on Friday.

"Over the past day, a total of 963 refugees have returned to the Syrian Arab Republic from foreign territories: 347 people (including 104 women and 177 children) came from Lebanon via the Jdeydet-Yabus and Talkalakh checkpoints, and 616 people (including 185 women and 314 children) from Jordan via the Nasib checkpoint," the center said in its daily bulletin.

The center added that 82 internally displaced Syrians had also returned to their places of permanent residence over the given period.

According to the bulletin, Syrian army engineering units have cleared 2 hectares (4.9 acres) of territory and defused 36 explosive devices over the past day.