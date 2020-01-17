UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Over 900 Syrians Return Home From Jordan, Lebanon Over Past 24 Hours - Russian Military

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Fri 17th January 2020 | 07:01 PM

Over 900 Syrians Return Home From Jordan, Lebanon Over Past 24 Hours - Russian Military

More than 300 Syrian refugees have returned home from Lebanon and over 600 from Jordan in the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides and Refugee Migration Monitoring said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th January, 2020) More than 300 Syrian refugees have returned home from Lebanon and over 600 from Jordan in the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides and Refugee Migration Monitoring said on Friday.

"Over the past day, a total of 963 refugees have returned to the Syrian Arab Republic from foreign territories: 347 people (including 104 women and 177 children) came from Lebanon via the Jdeydet-Yabus and Talkalakh checkpoints, and 616 people (including 185 women and 314 children) from Jordan via the Nasib checkpoint," the center said in its daily bulletin.

The center added that 82 internally displaced Syrians had also returned to their places of permanent residence over the given period.

According to the bulletin, Syrian army engineering units have cleared 2 hectares (4.9 acres) of territory and defused 36 explosive devices over the past day.

Related Topics

Army Syria Russia Lebanon Women From Refugee Arab

Recent Stories

Train stopover at Samba railway station

1 minute ago

80% public awareness on 'Climate Change' reached i ..

1 minute ago

Iranian Supreme Leader Says Soleimani's Special Fo ..

1 minute ago

IFJ Welcomes Start of Trial for Killers of Slovak ..

1 minute ago

Rabada ban triggers dispute ahead of fourth Test

8 minutes ago

Three killed, 985 injured in 869 accidents

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.