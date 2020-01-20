UrduPoint.com
Over 900 Syrians Return Home From Jordan, Lebanon Over Past 24 Hours - Russian Military

Mon 20th January 2020 | 04:53 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th January, 2020) More than 900 Syrian refugees have returned home from Lebanon and Jordan in the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides and Refugee Migration Monitoring said on Monday.

"Over the past day, a total of 914 refugees have returned to the Syrian Arab Republic from foreign territories: 326 people (including 98 women and 166 children) came from Lebanon via the Jdeydet-Yabus and Talkalakh checkpoints, and 588 people (including 176 women and 300 children) from Jordan via the Nasib checkpoint," the center said in its daily bulletin.

A total of 715 internally displaced Syrians returned to their permanent residence over the said period, the military added.

The center added that Syrian Armed Forces engineers carried out mine clearing tasks in Damascus and Zimrin (Daraa province) during the course of the previous 24 hours. Syrian army engineering units have cleared 3.1 hectares (7.3 acres) of territory and dismantled 39 explosive devices over the past day.

