Over 900 Syrians Return Home From Jordan, Lebanon Over Past 24 Hours - Russian Military

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th January, 2020) More than 900 Syrian refugees have returned home from Lebanon and Jordan in the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides and Refugee Migration Monitoring said on Monday.

"Over the past day, a total of 914 refugees have returned to the Syrian Arab Republic from foreign territories: 326 people (including 98 women and 166 children) came from Lebanon via the Jdeydet-Yabus and Talkalakh checkpoints, and 588 people (including 176 women and 300 children) from Jordan via the Nasib checkpoint," the center said in its daily bulletin.

A total of 715 internally displaced Syrians returned to their permanent residence over the said period, the military added.

The center added that Syrian Armed Forces engineers carried out mine clearing tasks in Damascus and Zimrin (Daraa province) during the course of the previous 24 hours. Syrian army engineering units have cleared 3.1 hectares (7.3 acres) of territory and dismantled 39 explosive devices over the past day.

According to the Russian Defense Ministry, the Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission monitoring the implementation of the Syrian truce has registered 43 ceasefire violations in Syria over the past 24 hours, while the Turkish side has recorded 41 truce breaches.

"The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission reviewing issues related to ceasefire violations has registered 43 cases of firing in the [Syrian] provinces: 17 in Idlib, 15 in Latakia, seven in Aleppo and four in Hama. The Turkish side has registered 41 ceasefire violations in the [Syrian] provinces: 16 in Aleppo, 23 in Idlib and two in Hama," the ministry said in its daily bulletin.

The Russian military conducted three humanitarian operations over the given period, delivering 250 food sets to the residents of the Daraa province, 400 food sets to the residents of the Aleppo province and another 400 food sets to the residents of the Hasakah province, the ministry added.

Russia, Turkey and Iran are the ceasefire guarantors in the conflict-affected Syria. Russia carries out humanitarian operations across the country on a regular basis and helps Damascus in providing safe passage for the return of Syrian refugees.