Over 900 Syrians Return Home From Jordan, Lebanon Over Past 24 Hours - Russian Military

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd February, 2020) More than 900 Syrian refugees have returned home from Lebanon and Jordan in the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides and Refugee Migration Monitoring said on Sunday.

"Over the past day, a total of 919 refugees have returned to the Syrian Arab Republic from foreign territories: 217 people (including 65 women and 110 children) came from Lebanon via the Jaydet-Yabus and Talkalakh checkpoints, and 702 people (including 211 women and 358 children) from Jordan via the Nasib checkpoint," the center said in its daily bulletin.

Three internally displaced Syrians returned to their permanent residence over the said period, the military added.

Additionally, the Syrian army engineering units have cleared 2.2 hectares (5.4 acres) of land and defused 29 explosive devices over the given period, the center added.

The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission monitoring the implementation of the Syrian truce has registered 32 ceasefire violations in Syria over the past 24 hours, while the Turkish side has recorded seven truce breaches, the center said.

"The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission reviewing issues related to ceasefire violations has registered 32 cases of firing: 16 in Latakia, eight in Hama, six in Idlib, two in Aleppo. The Turkish side has registered seven cases of ceasefire violations in the provinces: six in Aleppo, and one in Idlib," it said.

Russia, Turkey and Iran are the ceasefire guarantors in the conflict-affected Syria. Russia carries out humanitarian operations across the country on a regular basis and helps Damascus in providing safe passage for the return of Syrian refugees.