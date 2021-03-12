Over 900 US, NATO Military, Civilian Personnel Conduct Virtual Exercise - EUCOM

Some 1,000 US and NATO military and civilian personnel have carried out virtual exercise dubbed Austere Challenge 2021 that sought to train response to a fictional scenario, the US European Command (EUCOM) said on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th March, 2021) Some 1,000 US and NATO military and civilian personnel have carried out virtual exercise dubbed Austere Challenge 2021 that sought to train response to a fictional scenario, the US European Command (EUCOM) said on Friday.

"In response to a fictional scenario, more than 900 military and civilian personnel came together to conduct exercise Austere Challenge 2021 (AC21) this week," EUCOM said in a release.

EUCOM pointed out that its leadership, strategists, planners and operators all took part in the week-long command post exercise.

"Austere Challenge 21 is part of an ongoing exercise series that has taken place since the 1990s and focuses on training combatant command coordination, command and control and the integration of capabilities and functions across USEUCOM's headquarters, its component commands and US interagency," the release said.

EUCOM said its leadership acknowledged the need to hold such exercises in the future in order to prepare the troops, exercise deterrence principles as well as better integrate and synchronize with NATO.

The exercise is linked globally to another US combatant command exercise, US Strategic Command and US Space Command's exercise Global Lightning 2021, according to the release.