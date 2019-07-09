Over 9,000 detained for disrupting railway transport

(@FahadShabbir)

Chinese railway police gave more than 9,000 people administrative detention for interrupting railway transport in the first half of this year

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 9th Jul, 2019 ) :Chinese railway police gave more than 9,000 people administrative detention for interrupting railway transport in the first half of this year.

The punishment was imposed on passengers forcibly taking others' seats, drunken troublemakers, ticket evaders and those intentionally stopping trains from leaving for personal gain, said the Ministry of Public Security (MPS) at a press conference Tuesday.

Railway police authorities started a nationwide campaign on Monday to ensure railway safety, especially safety on high-speed rail.

Offenses against public transport order and those threatening passengers' rights and interests remain the focus of the crackdown, said Wang Hongsheng, an official with the railway police department of the MPS.