Over 9,000 Monkeypox Cases Logged In 63 Countries - WHO Director-General

Faizan Hashmi Published July 12, 2022 | 09:10 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th July, 2022) The number of people diagnosed with monkeypox has reached 9,200, with infection detected in 63 countries, World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Tuesday.

"On Monkeypox, there are now 9,200 cases in 63 countries.

The Emergency Committee for monkeypox will reconvene next week and look at trends, how effective the counter-measures are and make recommendations for what countries and communities should do to tackle the outbreak," Tedros told a briefing.

Monkeypox is a rare viral disease that is usually transmitted to people from wild animals and is endemic in some African countries. The disease can be transmitted through body fluids, respiratory droplets and other contaminated materials. The illness usually results in fever, rash and swollen lymph nodes. The rash changes and goes through various stages before finally forming a scab, which later falls off.

