UrduPoint.com

Over 9,000 People Attended Protest Against Far Right In Paris - Reports

Faizan Hashmi Published April 17, 2022 | 12:30 AM

Over 9,000 People Attended Protest Against Far Right in Paris - Reports

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th April, 2022) More than 9,000 people have joined a demonstration against the far-right and fascism in Paris, French media reported on Saturday.

Earlier in the day, the march organized by the Yellow Vests movement started at the Place de la Nation square and ended at the Place de la Republique. The protesters not only voiced their objection to the presidential candidacy of the Right-wing National Rally party leader Marine Le Pen but also chanted "Neither (French President Emmanuel) Macron, nor Le Pen" and called for boycotting the second tour of the presidential election.

According to the BFMTV broadcaster, citing the police, the protest was attended by 9,200 people.

The demonstration was held back by police cordons and was overall peaceful until the radical Black Bloc youth joined the crowd, provoking the police and throwing bottles at the officers. The police responded by using tear gas several times.

Later, a Sputnik correspondent reported that the police once again used tear gas to disperse radical protesters at the Place de la Republique.

On April 10, France held the first round of the presidential election. Incumbent President Emmanuel Macron received 27.84% of the vote and Le Pen 23.15%, which means they will face one another in the second round on April 24.

Related Topics

Election Protest Police Vote France Paris March April Gas Media

Recent Stories

Sending fascist regime home was not easy: Prime Mi ..

Sending fascist regime home was not easy: Prime Minister

3 minutes ago
 Johnson Tells Zelenskyy UK Will Continue Sending M ..

Johnson Tells Zelenskyy UK Will Continue Sending Military Aid to Ukraine - Offic ..

3 minutes ago
 Over 9,000 People Attended Protest Against Far Rig ..

Over 9,000 People Attended Protest Against Far Right in Paris - Reports

1 hour ago
 Sending fascist regime home was not easy: Prime Mi ..

Sending fascist regime home was not easy: Prime Minister

1 hour ago
 India, under Modi, has weaponized legal system to ..

India, under Modi, has weaponized legal system to badger journalists, especially ..

1 hour ago
 Crew of Russian Cruiser Moskva to Continue Serving ..

Crew of Russian Cruiser Moskva to Continue Serving in Navy - Defense Ministry

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.