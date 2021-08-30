Over 9,000 Russians Held in Prison Facilities Abroad - Diplomat

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th August, 2021) The total number of Russian citizens held in foreign prison facilities with various procedural statuses tops 9,000, the Russian Foreign Ministry's Commissioner for Human Rights Grigory Lukyantsev said in an interview with Sputnik.

"We are constantly updating data on the total number of Russian citizens who are held in penal institutions abroad with different procedural statuses: ... those who are either accused or suspected of committing crimes, or have already been convicted by a competent court authority of a foreign state. As of, say, August 12, the total number was 9,218. Of these, 4,371 and 1,895 persons are suspected and accused of committing crimes, respectively, and 2,952 people have already been sentenced," Lukyantsev said.

These figures are approximate, since some countries do not disclose information due to their personal data protection regulations or due to some "restrictions of political nature," the Russian diplomat added.

"Often, our compatriots themselves prefer not to disclose that they are under procedural influence of foreign law enforcement agencies. They are not interested in revealing that they have some problems with foreign penitentiary authorities," Lukyantsev noted.

Countries with large Russian-speaking communities are those having the highest number of Russians under restrictions, the diplomat said. These include the United States, Poland, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Estonia, France and Germany.