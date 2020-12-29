UrduPoint.com
Over 91,000 COVID-19 Tests Conducted In Laos Since January

Laos has conducted 91,181 tests for the COVID-19 since January, with 41 of them positive

VIENTIANE (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2020 ) :Laos has conducted 91,181 tests for the COVID-19 since January, with 41 of them positive.

Laos has been carrying out tests on a daily basis to detect coronavirus infections since January, completing 91,181 in total so far, Deputy Director General of the Department of Communicable Diseases Control under Lao Ministry of Health, Phonepaserd Sayamoungkhoun, told a press conference on Tuesday.

Among the people tested, 41 have been confirmed to be infected with the virus and 40 of the patients have been discharged from hospitals, according to the official.

On Monday, a total of 3,769 people entered Laos through international border checkpoints. Body temperature checks showed no one has signs of fever.

According to the National Taskforce Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control, it has been monitoring 2,174 people at 39 accommodation centers across the country.

The Lao government has warned citizens not to neglect virus containment and prevention measures in order to avoid the second wave of the pandemic.

Laos detected its first two COVID-19 cases on March 24.

