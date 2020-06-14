Over 911,000 Cubic Feet of Contaminated Soil Gathered at Norilsk Incident Site - Ministry

KRASNOYARSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th June, 2020) Emergency workers collected 25,798 cubic meters (911,047 cubic feet) of contaminated soil following a diesel fuel leak in the thermal power plant in Russia's Norilsk, the regional department of the Emergencies Ministry in the Krasnoyarsk Territory said on Sunday.

"Over the past 24 hours, 3,879 cubic meters of contaminated soil was collected, taking the total [since the accident in late May] to 25,798 cubic meters," the department said.

On Saturday, emergency workers gathered 4,119 cubic meters.

A state of emergency was declared in Norilsk after some 21,000 tonnes of diesel leaked out of a fuel tank at the Norilsk-Taimyr Energy Company's Thermal Power Plant No. 3 and seeped into a nearby river on May 29.

In total, 743 people and 301 units of special equipment are involved in emergency response to the fuel spill.