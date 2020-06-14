UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Over 911,000 Cubic Feet Of Contaminated Soil Gathered At Norilsk Incident Site - Ministry

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Sun 14th June 2020 | 10:50 AM

Over 911,000 Cubic Feet of Contaminated Soil Gathered at Norilsk Incident Site - Ministry

KRASNOYARSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th June, 2020) Emergency workers collected 25,798 cubic meters (911,047 cubic feet) of contaminated soil following a diesel fuel leak in the thermal power plant in Russia's Norilsk, the regional department of the Emergencies Ministry in the Krasnoyarsk Territory said on Sunday.

"Over the past 24 hours, 3,879 cubic meters of contaminated soil was collected, taking the total [since the accident in late May] to 25,798 cubic meters," the department said.

On Saturday, emergency workers gathered 4,119 cubic meters.

A state of emergency was declared in Norilsk after some 21,000 tonnes of diesel leaked out of a fuel tank at the Norilsk-Taimyr Energy Company's Thermal Power Plant No. 3 and seeped into a nearby river on May 29.

In total, 743 people and 301 units of special equipment are involved in emergency response to the fuel spill.

Related Topics

Accident Russia Company Norilsk Krasnoyarsk Tank May Sunday

Recent Stories

Latest Gold Rate for Jun 14, 2020 in Pakistan

40 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

UAE Volunteers campaign to provide 3-day training ..

10 hours ago

Etihad Airways operates goodwill flight to Costa R ..

11 hours ago

UAE summer season officially starts on June 21

12 hours ago

Oman logs 1,006 new COVID-19 cases

12 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.