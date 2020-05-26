UrduPoint.com
Over 9.1Mln COVID-19 Tests Conducted In Russia - Watchdog

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Tue 26th May 2020 | 11:40 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th May, 2020) Over 9.1 million tests to detect COVID-19 have been conducted in Russia since the beginning of the outbreak, and 292,000 people across the country remain under medical monitoring as suspected virus carriers, the national public health watchdog, Rospotrebnadzor, said on Tuesday.

"Over 9.1 million coronavirus tests have been conducted in the Russian Federation. As many as 292,000 people remain under medical monitoring," Rospotrebnadzor said in a statement.

A total of 215,000 tests have been conducted in the past 24 hours, according to the watchdog.

