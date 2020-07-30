Over 9,200 People Detained in Hong Kong Over 2019 Protests - Police

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th July, 2020) More than 9,200 people have been detained in Hong Kong over the last year's wave of anti-government protests, the regional police said on Thursday.

"As of June 30, 9,216 people have been detained over the incidents related to [protests against] amendments to the extradition law," police said in a statement, adding that 3,725 of the detainees were students.

According to the statement, 1,972 people have already been brought to account.

Hong Kong, a former UK colony, was gripped by violent protests starting from June 2019.

Numerous demonstrators initially took to the streets to protest a proposed extradition bill, but protests continued and turned violent even after the unpopular measure was withdrawn in October.

Beijing has repeatedly said that the situation in Hong Kong was the result of foreign interference in China's domestic affairs and expressed full support for the local authorities to avert violence and restore order.