Over 92,000 Americans Experience Power Outages After Severe Storms Hit US - Tracker

Sumaira FH 59 seconds ago Thu 29th July 2021 | 09:25 PM

Severe storms complete with gusty winds caused significant power outages in several US states, the poweroutage.us tracker revealed on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th July, 2021) Severe storms complete with gusty winds caused significant power outages in several US states, the poweroutage.us tracker revealed on Thursday.

As of midday Thursday, more than 92,000 customers have experienced issues with obtaining electricity, while in the morning that number exceeded 120,000.

The state of Wisconsin, where almost 55,000 people still do not have electricity, faced the most severe consequences of the storm.

Nearly 30,000 residents of the states of Michigan and Illinois have experienced outages while the state of Virginia reported almost 8,000 customers do not have electricity.

