Over 920,000 children in U.S. test positive for COVID-19

WASHINGTON, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2020 ) :Over 920,000 children in the United States have been diagnosed with COVID-19 since the onset of the pandemic, according to the latest data of the American academy of Pediatrics (AAP) and the Children's Hospital Association.

A total of 73,883 new child cases were reported from Oct. 29 to Nov. 5, which is the highest weekly increase since the pandemic began, according to the data.

Over two weeks, from Oct. 22 to Nov. 5, there was a 17 percent increase in child COVID-19 cases.

Altogether 927,518 child COVID-19 cases were reported in the United States, and children represented 11.

3 percent of all those infected.

The overall rate was 1,232 cases per 100,000 children in the population, according to the report.

Children accounted for 1 percent to 3.4 percent of total reported hospitalizations, and 0 to 0.18 percent of all COVID-19 deaths, said the report.

"At this time, it appears that severe illness due to COVID-19 is rare among children. However, there is an urgent need to collect more data on longer-term impacts on children, including ways the virus may harm the long-term physical health of infected children, as well as its emotional and mental health effects," the AAP said in a report.